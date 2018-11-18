Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: After assessing damage government to seek funds from Centre for relief

Leaders of various political parties have urged the State and Cental governments to act fast to extend all possible assistance to the people affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’ in delta districts.  

cyclonic storm Gaja

Large number of banana trees destroyed at Tiruchy. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar took stock of the damage caused by cyclone `Gaja’ in Nagapattinam fishing harbour on Saturday. He went in a fibreglass boat with officials and assessed the situation in the harbour. 

He said, “We have formed at least six teams with deputy directors of fisheries department to assess the situation. We will complete the assessment and pay the compensation accordingly.”
When asked about the demand for relief, he said “It is understandable. Several thousands of electric poles have fallen. Officials are clearing them. Restoration of electricity will be speeded up. The government will seek funds from the Centre for relief.”

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties have urged the State and Cental governments to act fast to extend all possible assistance to the people affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’ in delta districts.   

DMK president M K Stalin visited Vedaranyam on Saturday. He visited the relief camp at Gandhi Nagar and interacted with people. He told newspersons, “It was only yesterday I appreciated the number of works done ahead of the cyclone.” But, the ground reality is different. The relief works need to be speeded up. One person from each of the families of the deceased victims should be given a government job, he said.
MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the government should complete the enumeration of damage caused to standing crops, trees, hutments etc., and provide compensation at the earliest to coconut and banana growers and farmers who cultivated paddy.  

DK president K Veeramani said the Centre should declare the impact of cyclone ‘Gaja’ as a disaster. “Whatever the State government could do, it would not suffice. The Centre should send its team to assess the damage and extend generous financial assistance to the affected people at the earliest. “  

PMK founder S Ramadoss said many farmers in Vedaranyam, Mannargudi and surrounding areas have lost their investment in agriculture which they had made out of earnings for more than a quarter century.  Routine compensation to crops and cattle stock will not suffice this time. Pattukottai, Vedaranyam and Mannaargudi areas should be declared as areas hit by disaster. 

Gaja claims six lives in Kodai
Dindigul: The cyclonic storm, Gaja, that ripped through central Tamil Nadu on Friday has claimed the lives of six persons in Dindigul district. When four construction workers died in a landslide in Chinnapallam, a tourist from Kerala, identified as Neelima died in Kodaikanal when a tree fell on her car and another man, Karuppasamy died when a tree fell on him in Odanchattiram. The deceased construction workers have been identified as Ravi (50), Rajendran (50), Karthi (21) and Soundarajan (40) of Zahir Ammmal Palayam in Salem district.  

New low pressure to bring more rain
Chennai: Close on the heels of cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’, a new low pressure area is forming in Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring more rain to Tamil Nadu. A cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood has formed and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by Sunday evening, said meteorological officials. For the next two days, Chennai will be generally cloudy with light rain, added officials from the meteorological department.

