Cyclone Gaja aftermath: 100 generators pumping drinking water in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR: As many as 122 generator sets have been deployed to pump drinking water into overhead tanks in Tiruvarur district following disruption of electricity due to Cyclone Gaja. This was disclosed by Food Minister R Kamaraj as he flagged off 43 rapid medical teams on Saturday to prevent any spread of contagious diseases in cyclone-hit Tiruvarur district. The rapid medical teams would visit around 200 relief camps where around 1 lakh people have been accommodated following the cyclone.

Addressing reporters, the minister said, “33,237 trees have fallen in the district of which 17,684 trees have been cleared. A total of 7,200 electric poles have been damaged in the district for which work of transporting new ones are being taken up on a war footing.”He pointed out that the uprooted trees which were disturbing traffic in Tiruvarur-Tiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai were removed and traffic has been restored. Similarly, vehicular movement from Tiruvarur to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, Nagappattinam and Nagore has been restored after clearing the felled trees.

As many as 133 earthmovers have been deployed to remove the trees and clear clogged drain channels where water has been stagnating in the aftermath of the cyclone. Similarly, 91 power saws have been deployed to cut the fallen trees. As many as 624 electric motors were deployed to pump out stagnant water in habitations.

Over 6K personnel to the aid

As many as 6,426 personnel including a 50-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team were deployed in Tirurvaur district, Food Minister R Kamaraj said. Principal Secretary to the State Government Mohammed Nijamudeen, Principal Secretary Dr K Manivasan and District Collector L Nirmal Raj were present along with the minister