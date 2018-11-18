Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja aftermath: 100 generators pumping drinking water in Tiruvarur

As many as 122 generator sets have been deployed to pump drinking water into overhead tanks in Tiruvarur district following disruption of electricity due to Cyclone Gaja.

Published: 18th November 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

People lining up to charge mobile phones at a shop in Pattukottai on Saturday. The shop owner took no money to let people charge their phones | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: As many as 122 generator sets have been deployed to pump drinking water into overhead tanks in Tiruvarur district following disruption of electricity due to Cyclone Gaja. This was disclosed by Food Minister R Kamaraj as he flagged off 43 rapid medical teams on Saturday to prevent any spread of contagious diseases in cyclone-hit Tiruvarur district. The rapid medical teams would visit around 200 relief camps where around 1 lakh people have been accommodated following the cyclone. 

Addressing reporters, the minister said, “33,237 trees have fallen in the district of which 17,684 trees have been cleared. A total of 7,200 electric poles have been damaged in the district for which work of transporting new ones are being taken up on a war footing.”He pointed out that the uprooted trees which were disturbing traffic in Tiruvarur-Tiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai were removed and traffic has been restored. Similarly, vehicular movement from Tiruvarur to Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, Nagappattinam and Nagore has been restored after clearing the felled trees.

As many as 133 earthmovers have been deployed to remove the trees and clear clogged drain channels where water has been stagnating in the aftermath of the cyclone. Similarly, 91 power saws have been deployed to cut the fallen trees. As many as 624 electric motors were deployed to pump out stagnant water in habitations.

Over 6K personnel  to the aid 
As many as 6,426 personnel including a 50-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team were deployed in Tirurvaur district, Food Minister R Kamaraj said. Principal Secretary to the State Government Mohammed Nijamudeen, Principal Secretary Dr K Manivasan and District Collector L Nirmal Raj were present along with the minister 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja damage Cyclone Gaja aftermath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp