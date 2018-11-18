Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Decaying carcasses washed ashore on Karaikal beach pose health hazard

Herds of spotted deer (chitals), and animals like boars, horses, and several migratory birds were spotted dead on the beaches in Karaikal district. 

Published: 18th November 2018 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:34 AM

cyclonic storm Gaja

Sea levels reduced after the cylone at Pamban in Rameshwaram. (Photo|Ponmalar/EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Carcasses of a large number of animals and birds, suspected to be from Kodiyakarai Wildlife Sanctuary, washed ashore on Karaikal beach a day after Cyclone Gaja crossed the coast, and is now posing a threat to public health.

“We found them on the beaches and informed local officials. However, they are not responding immediately. The decomposing carcasses attract flies and there is a fear of disease outbreak. Officials must take swift action to dispose the carcasses,” said M Dhanabal, a fisherman in TR Pattinam.

Many of the animals were allegedly swept away by giant tidal waves when they were roaming the beaches in coastal villages such as Arukatuthurai, Peiyakuthagai, and Pushpavanam. Some died due to possible heart failure and were found on the villages in Vedaranyam block. 

Dead animals were even found over 60 kilometres inland and on beaches including the ones in TR Pattinam, Pattinachery and Neravy in Karaikal district. 

There were also flocks of migratory birds like storks, sandpipers, and stints which are found in Kodiyakarai bird sanctuary. 

 

