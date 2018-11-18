Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Lessons learnt from 2015 floods helped disaster management

Disaster management in Tamil Nadu has come a long way since the devastating December 2015 floods.

Published: 18th November 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman announcing over a megaphone to clear the beach area in Pondicherry. (Photo | G Pattabiraman/EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disaster management in Tamil Nadu has come a long way since the devastating December 2015 floods. Though Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded ‘Gaja’ from cyclone to severe cyclone, with wind speed of 120 kmph just hours before it was to hit the coastal districts in delta region, the authorities were able to tide over the crisis.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA), which is getting a lot of applause even from opposition parties, has completely revamped the rules of the game, adopting a multi-pronged approach towards disaster management. 

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal, a hard taskmaster who stayed inside the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) from Thursday morning until 5.30 am on Friday as Cyclone Gaja swept the hinterland, told Express that the turnaround came after the 2015 December floods. “We learnt lot of lessons. I took charge of this office in 2016 and an attempt was made to completely change the way we look at disaster management. Instructions were given to all the district Collectors to prepare a list of vulnerable areas based on legacy and inundation data. Accordingly, 4,399 vulnerable areas were identified, of which 572 are areas of very high vulnerability, 872 highly vulnerable, 1,200 moderate and about 1,700 low vulnerable areas. This ensured more focus was given to very high vulnerable areas,” he said. 

Cyclone Gaja toll rises to 45 in Tamil Nadu, protests surface over relief efforts

Besides, every vulnerable area is mapped detailing escape routes, first responders, emergency number and nodal teams. “Lot of emphasis was given to preparedness. This has come in extremely handy during Gaja and within four hours before the cyclone made landfall, close to 82,000 people were evacuated,” he said. 

Also, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with 1,275 trained personnel, was constituted. Besides, young police recruits of about 70 personnel in coastal districts and 50 in other districts were trained by SDRF and stationed locally. About 692 inter-departmental zonal teams, comprising deputy Collector, Tahasildar, police, fire service and PWD officials, were formed. 

Besides, 30,759 first responders were identified from the public, including 9,500 women. And, 8,200 people were trained to exclusively rescue animals and livestock this year. Personnel from two NGOs — Satya Sai Trust and Red Cross personnel — who are trained in disaster response, were also roped-in. Satyagopal said all these measures have helped districts authorities to act swiftly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp