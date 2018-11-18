Cyclone Gaja: Lessons learnt from 2015 floods helped disaster management

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disaster management in Tamil Nadu has come a long way since the devastating December 2015 floods. Though Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded ‘Gaja’ from cyclone to severe cyclone, with wind speed of 120 kmph just hours before it was to hit the coastal districts in delta region, the authorities were able to tide over the crisis.

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA), which is getting a lot of applause even from opposition parties, has completely revamped the rules of the game, adopting a multi-pronged approach towards disaster management.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal, a hard taskmaster who stayed inside the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) from Thursday morning until 5.30 am on Friday as Cyclone Gaja swept the hinterland, told Express that the turnaround came after the 2015 December floods. “We learnt lot of lessons. I took charge of this office in 2016 and an attempt was made to completely change the way we look at disaster management. Instructions were given to all the district Collectors to prepare a list of vulnerable areas based on legacy and inundation data. Accordingly, 4,399 vulnerable areas were identified, of which 572 are areas of very high vulnerability, 872 highly vulnerable, 1,200 moderate and about 1,700 low vulnerable areas. This ensured more focus was given to very high vulnerable areas,” he said.

Besides, every vulnerable area is mapped detailing escape routes, first responders, emergency number and nodal teams. “Lot of emphasis was given to preparedness. This has come in extremely handy during Gaja and within four hours before the cyclone made landfall, close to 82,000 people were evacuated,” he said.

Also, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with 1,275 trained personnel, was constituted. Besides, young police recruits of about 70 personnel in coastal districts and 50 in other districts were trained by SDRF and stationed locally. About 692 inter-departmental zonal teams, comprising deputy Collector, Tahasildar, police, fire service and PWD officials, were formed.

Besides, 30,759 first responders were identified from the public, including 9,500 women. And, 8,200 people were trained to exclusively rescue animals and livestock this year. Personnel from two NGOs — Satya Sai Trust and Red Cross personnel — who are trained in disaster response, were also roped-in. Satyagopal said all these measures have helped districts authorities to act swiftly.