Cyclone Gaja: Minor damage to M Karunanidhi’s ancestral house

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A small portion of the ancestral house of former Chief Minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi in Thirukuvalai was damaged when a coconut tree fell down. A few tiles on the roof and the name board were damaged.

Also, the government primary school nearby where Karunanidhi studied was damaged. Some of the photographs in the gallery inside the house got wet as rain spattered through windows and doors. The caretaker dried them under the sun and replaced them on Friday.

A day after Cyclone Gaja wreaked havoc, coastal areas of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur were on Saturday finding it difficult to return to normalcy as access to many villages was still limited with trees blocking many roads.

Adirampattinam, Peravurani, Sethubachathiram, Madukkur were worst-affected in Thanjavur district and Tiruthuraipoondi and Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district.