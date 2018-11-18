Government providing food and medical care to those affected by Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: As many as 33 people have lost their lives in the districts that were affected by cyclone Gaja, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Saturday. Assuring that senior officials have taken up relief work in all affected areas, the Chief Minister said that he would visit the cyclone-hit districts on Sunday.

“The State government is providing basic amenities, including food and medical assistance, to people living in the affected areas, on a war footing. Initially, 82,000 people were evacuated to 471 temporary relief camps in the six coastal districts. Since the situation is normal as of now, we are sending a few of them back to their homes. Therefore, the total number of relief camps has now come down to 351,” Palaniswami said. Around 703 special medical camps and 435 mobile ambulances were set up in the cyclone-hit districts. This was providing treatment and medical aid to 1.30 lakh people. Five ministers and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, along with other officials, were personally overseeing the relief works. On behalf of Salem district, relief materials will be sent in two lorries, he said.

Palaniswami also gave an account of animals lost to the storm. As many as 70 cattle, 291 sheep, 1,296 hens and 30 forest animals (including deer) were killed by the storm.

As many as 150 sub-stations were affected by the cyclone; a total of 10,000 workers were engaged in repair works, he added.

The chief minister made the statements after inaugurating Nangavalli-Mechery Integrated Water Supply project, executed at a cost of `158.5 crore. He also unveiled various government schemes at Vanavasi.

Speaking about the Cauvery-Godavari river-linking project, he said that Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari had discussed the matter during his visit to the State. If the project comes into effect, that would help store 125 TMCft water, he said and claimed that the minister had promised to get the project started.

“To help farmers get a good price for their products, a special trade centre will be constructed in the district. For farmers of Mecheri, the government has decided to set up a daily vegetable market with a cold storage room on Omalur-Mecheri road. This storage facility will be available for farmers free of cost. Also, the government has allocated `1,000 crore for construction of check dams,” the Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami also talked about how the polytechnic college in Nangavalli, built for students from an economically-poor backdrop, had helped increase the education rate in the area.