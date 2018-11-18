Owners of 1.5 lakh unapproved plots in Chennai, 6000 layouts apply for amnesty

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 6,000 unapproved layouts, 1.5 lakh unapproved plot owners have signed up for amnesty after regularisation scheme was extended by five days in the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) limits.

Applications from more than 6,000 unapproved layouts and 1.5 lakh unapproved plots owners were received by DTCP after Housing and Urban Development department allowed online filing of applications for regularisation of unapproved layouts and plots for five days from November 12 to 16 on the website www.tnlayoutreg.in , a DTCP official told Express.

The extension was given considering the fact that the deadline for filing applications lapsed on November 3, a public holiday and the days following were Deepavali holidays.

Interestingly, the regularisation scheme for layouts had already been extended twice and more than 55,000 layouts, including 25 lakh plots have been registered. In Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority limits, no details could be obtained as to how many had applied under the regularisation scheme. It is learnt that it could be more than 850 layouts that could have been registered.

The official told Express that the regularisation scheme had been a huge success. She said that DTCP alone has collected more than Rs 550 crore by processing the regularisation applications.

“We may be suggesting a smaller window further for plot owners, but not for layouts. But it is the government which has to decide. Already so many extensions have been given,” the official said.

Regularisation scheme was introduced on May 4 last year and it was extended in October 2017 due to poor response. It was again extended in May this year.

The official also denied there is confusion over how many unapproved layouts are there in Tamil Nadu as most of the unapproved layouts, wherein all the plots have been sold, never applied for regularisation.

“We are aware of it and we took a decision not to include these layouts as it will not benefit the broader picture. The framework is for ensuring better connectivity and infrastructure,” the official said.