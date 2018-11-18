Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry seeks Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority aid to frame building laws

Published: 18th November 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 09:45 PM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Territory of Puducherry is seeking the expertise of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority in amending existing Puducherry Building Bye-laws and Zoning regulations 2012 in line with model building bye-laws 2016.

Officials sources at Puducherry said their Chief Town Planner of the Town and Country Planning department has urged CMDA to nominate an official as a member in the expert committee.

Sources said that apart from a CMDA official, Puducherry is seeking the expertise of School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and has sought a member to be appointed in the expert committee.

Some of the provisions proposed by Puducherry, are relaxing floor area ration (FAR) norms for government schemes, particularly the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) Scheme, besides relaxation of Floor Area Ration for private buildings (special and multi-storied buildings).
The other amendments include timeline for issue of clearance by various line departments before giving approval by the planning authorities and classification of buildings based on risk parameters.

This also comes after the Tamil Nadu government is set to implement Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulations and Building rules 2018 after the six-member committee constituted to examine comments of stake holders or public on the draft, has submitted its recommendations.

Sources told Express that Puducherry is now seeking suggestions of an expert committee. 

