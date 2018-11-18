Traffic restored after removal of trees felled by Cyclone Gaja

K Ezhil arasan By

NAGAPATTINAM: Power supply in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts remained affected for the third consecutive day on Saturday throwing life out of gear. Thankfully mobility was restored as roads were cleared of trees and debris.

Public transport, however, was only partial. Without electricity, water could not be pumped to overhead tanks and in several villages, public distribution was yet ro resume making life difficult as people had no water to drink or flush toilets and open defecation was unavoidable. People who lost houses could be seen rummaging for belongings from the debris. School children were seen drying books on the roads. Anthony Parimala, mother of a 10-month old baby and her husband were seen coming out of a shelter at Thiruvamur carrying food on their plates. “My house is situated close to this school, but it was heavily damaged in the cyclone.

So we could not stay there, let alone cook.” Relatives and wards of the people affected by the cyclone are coming back to help salvage their lives. A Suresh of Thamarankottai who works at a college at Avadi in Chennai took a train back on Saturday morning. “I was asked by the villagers to bring two power saws to cut and remove trees. Some persons from my village are working abroad and they transferred money to my account to help buy power saws.” People with generators are lending them to others so that motors could be operated to pump water to tanks. Shopkeepers with generators allowed public to charge phones for free, which drew long queues, hoping telecommunication services would be restored at the earliest.

Death toll up to 33 in Thanjai, Tiruvarur

Thee death toll in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts has gone up to 33. In Thanjavur district, the toll ncreased from 11 on Friday to 21 on Saturday. Similarly, the count in Tiruvarur district increased from even to 12 on Saturday

Navy reaches to cyclone hit

Chennai: Indian Navy carried out a helicopter sortie to assess the extent of devastation caused by cyclone ‘Gaja’ along the coast up to Point Calimere, Kodiakkarai on Friday and Saturday. A Chetak helicopter from the Naval Air Station INS Parundu was deployed to assess the damage caused and locate the points where help was immediately required. Aerial photographs that were taken were shared with the district administration to initiate relief operations in the most affected areas.

The Navy also deployed a team of 12 personnel from INS Parundu as part of mobile medical team to provide assistance in the areas affected by cyclone. The team visited five villages in Ramanathapuram district and offered medical consultation and distributed medicines.

The villagers were educated on sanitation, nutrition and prevention of water and vectorborne diseases. Glucose, oral rehydration solution sachets and mosquito repellent creams were distributed in critical areas.