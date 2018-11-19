Cyclone Gaja: Damage control initiated to help affected people

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: After receiving flak from people in the road between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam the officials are attempting damage control from the district headquarters. They have initiated availability of three times of food which was unavailable in relief camps until Sunday.

The relief camps have also been increased to 523 camps to cater to control growing public outrage. There are 73 in Nagapattinam, 66 in Keezhaiyur, 75 in Kilvelur, 70 in Thalaignayiru, 95 in Thirumarugal and 144 in Vedaranyam Ministers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could not visit Vedaranyam. The ministers and officials also refrained from taking the roads towards Vedaranyam after protesters threatened of violence.

Electricity is being slowly restored. In Nagapattinam Government General Hospital, power was restored on Sunday. The one in Vedaranyam is operating with generators. However, many PHCs in southern parts are yet to receive power.

The officials were left redfaced after any transport which contains any sign of relief is being subjected to hostility. While addressing the press, Gagandeep Singh said, “The basic needs would be provided without fail. People in relief camps would receive food three times daily. Also, the additional aids to supply rice, pulses, kerosene and oil would be provided to people who wish to cook on their own.”

Reaching out

Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary j Radhakrishnan said, “We understand much of the problems have been caused by lack of basic needs. We have instructed officials to initiate action at entry points."