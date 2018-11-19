Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Damage control initiated to help affected people

After receiving flak from people in the road between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam the officials are attempting damage control from the district headquarters. 

Published: 19th November 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: After receiving flak from people in the road between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam the officials are attempting damage control from the district headquarters. They have initiated availability of three times of food which was unavailable in relief camps until Sunday.

The relief camps have also been increased to 523 camps to cater to control growing public outrage. There are 73 in Nagapattinam, 66 in Keezhaiyur, 75 in Kilvelur, 70 in Thalaignayiru, 95 in Thirumarugal and 144 in Vedaranyam Ministers including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam could  not visit Vedaranyam. The ministers and officials also refrained from taking the roads towards Vedaranyam after protesters threatened of violence.

Electricity is being slowly restored. In Nagapattinam Government General Hospital, power was restored on Sunday. The one in Vedaranyam is operating with generators. However, many PHCs in southern parts are yet to receive power. 

The officials were left redfaced after any transport which contains any sign of relief is being subjected to hostility. While addressing the press, Gagandeep Singh said, “The basic needs would be provided without fail. People in relief camps would receive food three times daily. Also, the additional aids to supply rice, pulses, kerosene and oil would be provided to people who wish to cook on their own.”

Reaching out
Health and Family Welfare Principal Secretary j Radhakrishnan said, “We understand much of the problems have been caused by lack of basic needs. We have instructed officials to initiate action at entry points."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp