Cyclone Gaja: EB working 24/7 to restore supply

CHENNAI: Three days after Cyclone Gaja ravaged coastal districts, damaging many electric utilities, TANGEDCO in an official statement said 84,836 electric poles and 841 distribution transformers were being repaired. According to official data, Pudukottai district suffered maximum damage with 8913 high voltage poles, 36,814 low voltage poles and 345 transformers damaged due to strong wind and heavy rain.

In the nine districts of Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Villupuram, Theni, Sivaganga and Tiruvarur, a total of 22,860 high voltage poles and 62,156 low voltage poles were being repaired by personnel deployed by TANGEDCO, said the release.

To restore electricity supply in the affected regions, 13,629 personnel were deployed to carry out the required repairs on ground. “If more manpower is needed for a certain district, we will pull in extra workers from other districts,” said an official.