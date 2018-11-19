Government hospital in Namakkal gets Rs 7 crore worth new MRI scan centre

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated an MRI scan centre worth Rs 7 crore at government Namakkal hospital on Sunday. He also unveiled a Municipal office, built at a cost of Rs 7.30 crore, on Salem road.

Namakkal Municipality Commissioner (in-charge) Kamalanathan, in his press release, stated that the Municipal office that was functioning on Paramathi road would be shifted to the new building from Monday. The chief minister then attended Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekar’s son marriage at Pommakuttaimedu and left to Salem by road.