Government hospital in Namakkal gets Rs 7 crore worth new MRI scan centre
Published: 19th November 2018 02:25 AM | Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:57 AM | A+A A-
NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated an MRI scan centre worth Rs 7 crore at government Namakkal hospital on Sunday. He also unveiled a Municipal office, built at a cost of Rs 7.30 crore, on Salem road.
Namakkal Municipality Commissioner (in-charge) Kamalanathan, in his press release, stated that the Municipal office that was functioning on Paramathi road would be shifted to the new building from Monday. The chief minister then attended Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekar’s son marriage at Pommakuttaimedu and left to Salem by road.