Hosur honour killing: Victim could’ve been saved if not for police lethargy, say kin

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The family of the youth killed for honour claimed that there was delay from the part of police in filing a complaint and that he could have been saved if timely action was taken. N Shankar (20), brother of the deceased Nandish told Express though he came to know about the kidnapping within hours, the police, instead of registering the complaint, started working on finding out the whereabouts of the youth.

Shankar said after Nandish was kidnapped on November 10 midnight, Sanjay Pandian, the owner of the timber shop where the youth worked, received a text message from the youth at 2.14 am on November 11 saying he was kidnapped and was near Kanakapura.

After coming to know this, Shankar, in the morning, informed Hosur Town police, who started searching for Nandish and “did not consider the text message as something serious. At last the police filed the missing complaint only on Wednesday,” Shankar said.

Hosur DSP Meenakshi told reporters that they filed the missing complaint only on November 13 and the case was filed on November 14. Express could not speak to Sanjay.