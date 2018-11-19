Home States Tamil Nadu

Hosur honour killing: Victim could’ve been saved if not for police lethargy, say kin

The family of the youth killed for honour claimed that there was delay from the part of police in filing a complaint and that he could have been saved if timely action was taken. 

Published: 19th November 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The family of the youth killed for honour claimed that there was delay from the part of police in filing a complaint and that he could have been saved if timely action was taken. N Shankar (20), brother of the deceased Nandish told Express though he came to know about the kidnapping within hours, the police, instead of registering the complaint, started working on finding out the whereabouts of the youth. 

Shankar said after Nandish was kidnapped on November 10 midnight, Sanjay Pandian, the owner of the timber shop where the youth worked, received a text message from the youth at 2.14 am on November 11 saying he was kidnapped and was near Kanakapura.

ALSO READ: Political parties in Tamil Nadu silent over honour killing

After coming to know this, Shankar, in the morning, informed Hosur Town police, who started searching for Nandish and “did not consider the text message as something serious. At last the police filed the missing complaint only on Wednesday,” Shankar said.

ALSO READ: Youth’s T-shirt led police to killers in Hosur honour killing case

Hosur DSP Meenakshi told reporters that they filed the missing complaint only on November 13 and the case was filed on November 14. Express could not speak to Sanjay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing Hosur honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp