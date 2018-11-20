Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Before schools reopen, kids in Nagapattinam need new textbooks

Many school buildings have suffered structural damage making it doubtful whether they would be able to conduct classes should schools reopen this week.

Published: 20th November 2018

With all their stationery items soaked wet by Cyclone Gaja, children dry their books out in the sun in Nagapattinam. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/ EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: There is a major requirement for stationery materials before students return to school in coastal villages of Nagapattinam. Schools have been shut in the district since November 14 before Cyclone Gaja made landfall. Heavy rain led to a huge loss of study materials including notebooks and textbooks. “Many of our books are soaked and our bags wet and damaged. Class notes in our notebooks have become illegible due to exposure to the rain and preparing for exams is now difficult,” said M Saravanakumar, a Class VI student from Vaaimedu.

Speaking to Express, an Education department official said, “We informed the regional officer of Textbook and Educational Services Corporation about requirements for notebooks and textbooks. We are hopeful of receiving them by the time schools reopen.” The official added requirements could be prioritised depending on when the schools open again.

Many schools in Keezhaiyur, Thalaignayiru and Vedaranyam blocks were surrounded by uprooted trees and stagnant water. While the trees were removed, damage to ceilings of many schools need repair. Many school buildings have suffered structural damage making it doubtful whether they would be able to conduct classes should schools reopen this week.

“We want new bags as the zippers of our bags have come apart after water damaged it. Drawings in our notebooks have also been erased,” said G Kavipriya, a Class IV student from Melapadagai. K Shanmugam Shanmugam, an education activist, said, “There was already a clear shortage of textbooks for a few subjects. We have often resorted to photocopying of books that were supplied in June. Officials should convey to warehouses if books are not supplied in time.”

