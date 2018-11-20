Two more die of swine flu in Madurai, toll touches 15

By Express News Service

MADURAI, VELLORE: After a week’s lull, two more persons, including a woman, succumbed to swine flu at the Government Rajaji Hospital in the last two days, taking the death toll to 15. The deceased, S Sulthana Begum (28), was a resident of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district. Though she was admitted to the government hospital in Dindigul, Sulthana was shifted to GRH on Saturday after she showed symptons of swine flu. However, she died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at the H1N1 quarantine ward. Earlier on Saturday night, Kumaresan (50) from Alagapuri in Dindigul district died.

Couple die of pneumonia

A couple died of pneumonia at Moongapattu village in Gidiyattam on Sunday. Sources said that Hari (45), a goldsmith, and his wife Roja (35) had been suffering from severe fever for two days. Hari was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital and underwent treatment, while Roja was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vellore. However, both of them died on Sunday.