Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more die of swine flu in Madurai, toll touches 15

After a week’s lull, two more persons, including a woman, succumbed to swine flu at the Government Rajaji Hospital in the last two days, taking the death toll to 15.  

Published: 20th November 2018 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Swine flu_representational

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI, VELLORE: After a week’s lull, two more persons, including a woman, succumbed to swine flu at the Government Rajaji Hospital in the last two days, taking the death toll to 15. The deceased, S Sulthana Begum (28), was a resident of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district. Though she was admitted to the government hospital in Dindigul, Sulthana was shifted to GRH on Saturday after she showed symptons of swine flu. However, she died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment at the H1N1 quarantine ward. Earlier on Saturday night, Kumaresan (50) from Alagapuri in Dindigul district died. 

Couple die of pneumonia 
A couple died of pneumonia at Moongapattu village in Gidiyattam on Sunday. Sources said that Hari (45), a goldsmith, and his wife Roja (35) had been suffering from severe fever for two days. Hari was admitted to the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital and underwent treatment, while Roja was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vellore. However, both of them died on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
wine flu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp