‘Give training to cops on rape probes’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Agitated over the scanty investigation conducted by a policeman in a rape case, the Madras High Court has directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to hold training classes for police.

Justice M V Muralidaran gave the directive while setting aside an order of the Assistant Sessions Judge, Arani in Tiruvannamalai district, convicting and sentencing V Venkatesan to 10 years RI in a rape case.

According to prosecution, on October 13, 2007, Venkatesan, a middle-aged man known to the victim, a young woman, trespassed into her house and raped her in front of her younger sisters. The accused was arrested only after a lapse of 11 months of the incident. Though the complaint was lodged by the victim on October 19, 2007, she was subjected to medical examination only on October 31.