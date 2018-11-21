Met predicts moderate to very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for next 48 hours

By PTI

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, experienced rainfall Wednesday owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the system, the Met office has forecast rains for Tamil Nadu during the next two days.

A bulletin said a well-marked low-pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, it said.

Noting that rains have already begun to lash the eastern and central parts of the State, a Met official here said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram were among the districts that experienced rainfall.

Between one cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi at Nagapattinam district), rainfall was recorded in various places of the State from 8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday, and Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 2 cm, the Met office said.

The Tamil Nadu weatherman, aka Pradeep John, also echoed the Met department and has predicted very heavy rainfall in and around Chennai. The same weather conditions will prevail in the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram for the next 24 hours, he said.

The weather blogger said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal, which will cross Chennai towards Puducherry coast on the day, will trigger the extreme weather conditions. It will be windy in Chennai, he said.

(with inputs from Online Desk)