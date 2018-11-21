Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for contempt proceedings against former AIADMK MLA

The scope of Sec. 15 has come up for consideration and it had been held that the AG cannot go into the merits of the allegations.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Advocate-general  Vijay Narayan has granted his consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against former AIADMK MLA Thanka Tamilselvan for his alleged statement against judiciary.Passing orders on Monday on the complaint from advocate B Kannan, seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against Tamilselvan under Sec. 15-1(b) of the Contempt of Court Act, Vijay Narayan observed that in a case of criminal contempt, the court may take action on its own motion or on a motion made by the AG or any other person with the consent in writing of the AG.

The scope of Sec. 15 has come up for consideration and it had been held that the AG cannot go into the merits of the allegations. But the parameter for granting consent would require the AG to arrive at a conclusion that the petition is not frivolous, vexatious or borne out of ill-will. “Applying this parameter, I have no hesitation to conclude that this is a case, where consent ought to be granted,” Narayan said. 

Moreover, a reading of the statement by Tamilselvan would make it clear that this case fell within the parameters stated above for grant of consent, the AG added.However, Tamilselvan argued that he had tendered his unconditional apology and the AG should accept it and close the complaint.The AG said that this argument cannot be accepted for the reason that the power of accepting an apology in contempt proceedings is vested only with the court. 

Along with other disqualified MLAs, Tamilselvan challenged the order of disqualification by the Speaker before the High Court by way of writ petitions. They came up for hearing on June 14 last when the first bench of the High Court passed a split order. And the matter was referred to a third judge.Tamilselvan gave an interview to the Sun News on June 17, in which he made certain remarks against the judiciary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp