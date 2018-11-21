Normalcy will be restored in Tamil Nadu at earliest, says CM Palaniswami after aerial survey

By Express News Service

TIRUCHI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday refuted opposition charges that the government's response to Cyclone Gaja was slow, and assured that normalcy would be restored at the earliest.

Addressing media persons in Tiruchy after a rain-curtailed aerial survey of affected areas, Palaniswami said the intensity of the cyclonic storm was very severe resulting in widespread damage. The government had put in place precautionary measures in advance because of which a greater loss of lives was averted.

Palaniswami said the assessment of damage to crop and property was underway and compensation would be distributed soon, he assured.

Hitting out at the Opposition's criticism of the government's handling of the situation, the chief minister said there was no magic wand with which to fix damages of such a magnitude.

"More than one lakh electric poles have been damaged across five districts. Over 13,000 workers from across the State are fixing damages. The Opposition may criticise that works are being done at snail's pace, but I assure you swift action is being taken to restore normalcy," he said.

Earlier, in Pudukottai, Palaniswami urged the Opposition to bury political differences and contribute towards relief work as parties had done in Kerala during the floods there. He indicated he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek central assistance.

"We have sought an appointment with him (Modi). We expect that it will be given day after tomorrow (Thursday)," Palaniswami said.

Earlier, Palaniswami, accompanied by deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam, arrived in Pattukkottai by chopper and conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas. Later, he distributed solatium and relief to some families affected by the storm.

Inclement weather prevented him from continuing with his aerial survey in Tiruvarur. He was also unable to visit Nagapattinam as scheduled. Palaniswami assured he would visit both districts at a later date.

(With inputs from agency)