Strive to eradicate honour killings: DMK president M K Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “Let the caste ego be eradicated and let Samathuvapuram will blossom,” said DMK president M K Stalin in his letter to his party cadre on the occasion of the anniversary of the Justice Party. He said, “It is a day (November-20) for recalling the Justice Party, which uprooted the caste atrocities and implemented social justice in the state, and for recalling the Justice Party pioneers P T Thiyagarayar, Dr Natesan, Dr T Nair and Panagar Arasar (King of Panagal).

On this occasion, I assure that legal steps would be taken to curb the honour killings committed in the name of caste and to punish the accused involved in the heinous crimes when the DMK will come to power. And let us all strive to put the end to the honour killings. And let us eradicate caste pride and let he Samathuvapuram bloom in the name of Periyar.

READ | Youth’s T-shirt led police to killers in Hosur honour killing case