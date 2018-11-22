Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University exams rescheduled in flood-hit areas

The schedule for the postponed examinations for the colleges in the districts of Nagapattinam Thiruvarur and Pudukottai districts will be announced later.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The examinations scheduled from Thursday for affiliated colleges of Anna University will be conducted as scheduled, except for those in flood-hit areas, said a statement issued by the varsity on Wednesday.

The examinations scheduled on Thursday and Friday will not be conducted for the colleges located in Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts (College Codes: 8201, 8202, 8203, 8204, 8208, 8211, 8215, 8216, 8217, 8222, 8226, 8123, 8128, 8144, 8302, 9103, 9109, 9112, 9114, 9116, 9117, 9124 and 9126), the statement said.

