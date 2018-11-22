Home States Tamil Nadu

CM should ask PM Modi for more relief funds for cyclone: GK Vasan

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

Gaja cyclone(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GK Vasan, president of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), has requested the Chief Minister to urge the Prime Minister when he meets him on Thursday to brief about the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja, to release necessary funds for the State.

“Various complaints have surfaced that the authorities are yet to visit various villages in the delta districts despite five days having gone by since the cyclone hit. The people are finding it difficult to carry on without getting food and even a word of consolation from the authorities. Hence, the ministers and authorities should reach out to villages and take steps to ensure the essential requirements for the affected people such as food, water and electricity. They should give the confidence to the affected people,” observed GK Vasan in a statement.

He further stated, "It is learnt that the Chief Minister is going to meet the Prime Minister on Thursday morning. Hence, he (the CM) should properly explain the pains and plight of the affected people and take steps to get the entire relief fund from the Union government. And I urge, on behalf of TMC, that the Chief Minister should urge (the PM) to get the relief fund at the earliest for the welfare of farmers, fishermen and other common public of the cyclone hit areas,” he stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp