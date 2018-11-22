CM should ask PM Modi for more relief funds for cyclone: GK Vasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: GK Vasan, president of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), has requested the Chief Minister to urge the Prime Minister when he meets him on Thursday to brief about the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja, to release necessary funds for the State.

“Various complaints have surfaced that the authorities are yet to visit various villages in the delta districts despite five days having gone by since the cyclone hit. The people are finding it difficult to carry on without getting food and even a word of consolation from the authorities. Hence, the ministers and authorities should reach out to villages and take steps to ensure the essential requirements for the affected people such as food, water and electricity. They should give the confidence to the affected people,” observed GK Vasan in a statement.

He further stated, "It is learnt that the Chief Minister is going to meet the Prime Minister on Thursday morning. Hence, he (the CM) should properly explain the pains and plight of the affected people and take steps to get the entire relief fund from the Union government. And I urge, on behalf of TMC, that the Chief Minister should urge (the PM) to get the relief fund at the earliest for the welfare of farmers, fishermen and other common public of the cyclone hit areas,” he stressed.