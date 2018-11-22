Cyclone Gaja-affected try to block Tamil Nadu governor Purohit's convoy in Tiruvarur

By PTI

TIRUVARUR: People in the district tried to block Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's convoy Thursday to air their grievances in the wake of the cyclone, police said.

Since there was no supply of water and electricity, the people demanded an audience with the Governor by blocking his convoy, the police said.

After police intervened and extended an assurance that steps would be taken to redress their woes, the people dispersed.

The Governor was here to inspect the relief work done by the state government.