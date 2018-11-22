Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: HC asks govt to file status report on rehabilitation activities

A PIL has sought a direction by the court to declare the cyclonic storm a National Disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Published: 22nd November 2018

Cyclone Gaja

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Thursday directed the state government to file a status report on the relief and rehabilitation activities being undertaken in the cyclone Gaja-hit districts of the state.

A PIL filed by advocate Rajinikanth has sought a direction by the court to declare the cyclonic storm a National Disaster under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The petitioner alleged that relief measures have not reached the needy.

When the plea came up before the court, Jayaprakash Narayan, government pleader in-charge, submitted that the government was taking relief measures on a war-footing.

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice P Rajamanickam posted the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the coast near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district, about 300 km from Chennai, last Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in the southern parts of the state, claiming 46 lives.

 

