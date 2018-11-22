Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami to meet PM Modi today, seek funds

The CM will explain to Modi the extent of devastation wrought by the cyclone in several districts, those in the delta being worst affected.

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as opposition parties find fault with the State government’s relief works in cyclone-affected areas, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during which he will present a charter of demands to aid revival of districts battered by Cyclone Gaja.

The CM will explain to Modi the extent of devastation wrought by the cyclone in several districts, those in the delta being worst affected. Besides, he will seek significant financial assistance from the Centre and request the PM to immediately send a central team to assess damage.

Official sources said though enumeration of damages has been completed in many areas, some remote villages are still to be covered.  They pointed out that as rains have started again, the damage to standing crops could increase. The State will accordingly submit updated information about damages in due course of time.

As of Wednesday, officials said horticultural crops over 20,664 hectares had been damaged —  Banana (6,000ha), Coffee (4,000 ha), Cashew (4,500 ha), Vegetables (3,000 ha), Flowers (600 ha).

“The enumeration is likely to be completed in three or four days,” sources added.

Meanwhile, the State issued a Government Order sanctioning Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief works, allocating funds as follows: Crop damages (Rs 350 crore), solatium for human deaths, cattle loss (Rs 205.87 crore), TANGEDCO (Rs 200 crore), infrastructure (Rs 102.50 crore) and fisheries (Rs 41.63 crore). The main Opposition party, DMK’s treasurer Durai Murugan, handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as the party’s contribution to relief works, in Chennai on Wednesday, and urged the CM to make a ‘forceful plea’ for funds from the Centre.

“Even after Nature’s fury had devastated the southern part of the country, the Centre has not released immediate assistance. The Centre which had failed to provide appropriate assistance, at least this time, should give necessary aid,” DMK president MK Stalin tweeted.

Cyclone Gaja

