DMDK, PMK announce Rs 1 crore worth relief material for cyclone

The same was handed over to affected people of Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts in the first phase on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

cyclonic storm Gaja

Gaja cyclone(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties DMDK and PMK have announced that relief material worth Rs 1 crore would be distributed by the party through their workers.

DMDK founder Vijayakant said “In order to restore the livelihood of the cyclone affected people of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Trichy and Pudukkottai districts, around Rs 1 crore worth relief material would be given to them. The same was handed over to affected people of Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts in the first phase on Wednesday. Those of the remaining districts would be given the relief material within a couple of days,” he elaborated.

Similarly, PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said, “I visited Nagapattinam on Wednesday and was saddened. There are more rescue and relief activities being carried out by the service organizations than the government authorities. And there are a lot of requirements in the cyclone-hit areas.  Hence, the members of PMK and its youth wing, students’ wing and others, should rush to the cyclone hit areas and carry out relief activities. A total of Rs 1 crore valued relief material will be given to the affected people on behalf of PMK. The State should carry out relief activities on a war-footing,”

TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

