Home States Tamil Nadu

Elderly French nationals found murdered in Puducherry, house ransacked

As the couple could not be seen around since Tuesday afternoon, their neighbours went inside the house through the open door, found both of them lying dead and informed the police.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: An elderly couple of French nationality were found murdered at home at Anna Nagar on Wednesday morning. Balakrishnan (72)  and his wife Hemalatha(61) were found dead in their bedroom, suspected to be strangulated with pillows, police said. They were living alone in their house with their two sons living in France and daughter in China.

As the couple could not be seen around since Tuesday afternoon, their neighbours went inside the house through the open door, found both of them lying dead and informed the police. The almirah was found open and the house ransacked. The police suspected that the crime was committed by some persons known to the couple as the main door was not broken to gain entry into the house. The case is suspected to be one for gain, going by the fact that property documents, valuables and cash were looted. Police seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

“We are waiting for postmortem report as well as the arrival of the children of the deceased by Thursday evening to get family details,” said C Maran, Superintendent of Police (East).

Immediately after the incident came to light, Chief Minister V Narayansamy, who visited the scene at Anna Nagar in his Nellithope constituency, told newspersons that the culprits would soon be nabbed with the help of CCTV footages from in the nearby area. DGP Sundari Nanda also visited the scene of the crime. The couple were also closely related to former minister C Jayakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jean MENGIN
    Hope the culprit(s) will be found soon. And expecting follow up asap. Thanks.
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp