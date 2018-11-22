Home States Tamil Nadu

Land acquisition for sub-way bridge near Chromepet railway station upheld

The primary argument, which consumed considerable time during the hearing, was on the advisability of constructing the subway at an alternate locality.

Published: 22nd November 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the proceedings for acquisition of land for construction of a pedestrian sub-way bridge under the track near the Chromepet railway station.

The implementation of the Rs 28-crore project suffered a delay of well over six years due to the petitions.
Justice N Seshasayee showed the green signal for the project by dismissing more than 25 petitions from the residents of Radha Nagar Main Road at Kullanchavadi within Pallavaram Municipality, whose lands were sought to be acquired.

The primary argument, which consumed considerable time during the hearing, was on the advisability of constructing the subway at an alternate locality. As rightly argued by special government pleader C Thirumaran, this is beyond the scope of judicial review unless the acquisition itself is tainted in mala fide. There was no allegation of mala fide exercise of administrative power. The State government and the experts who advised the construction of the sub-way bridge are the best judges in conceiving the project, its design and location and the courts cannot interfere with their judgment easily. Of late, another project linking the subway beneath the GST Road with the present project has come up and the same has been completed. Hence, the entire project has reached a stage from where it cannot be rolled back, the judge said.

The judge also pointed out that all petitioners had participated in the enquiry under section15 (2) of the Land Acquisition Act and received notices under section 19 for participating in the enquiry and for passing the award. Many of them would have absented themselves or chosen not to participate in the enquiry and that might be their choice. But the fact remains that they knew it was happening. It was only when they were issued notices under section 16 for surrendering the possession, issued after the passing of the award, did they approach this court with these petitions challenging the very acquisition. Plainly it was a strategy that appears to have been developed long after acquisition proceedings had crossed all stages. There was an obvious delay and latches on the part of the petitioners in approaching the court, which literally consumes any alleged cause for their current action, the judge added and dismissed the petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp