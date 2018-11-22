Learn from behaviour of Kerala opposition: M Thambidurai on Cyclone Gaja relief work

By Express News Service

KARUR: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament M Thambidurai on Wednesday said opposition parties criticising cyclone relief work must learn a lesson from the way their counterparts in Kerala behaved during the floods there.

Addressing media persons, Thambidurai said opposition parties in Kerala did not try to take political mileage out of the crisis but the same cannot be said about the situation in Tamil Nadu. Asked who he thought was behind the protest by cyclone victims alleging relief measures did not reach them, Thambidurai replied, “The same man who first appreciated our relief measures and later criticized it is behind all the protests.”

Demand for moratorium on repayment of crop loans

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, S S Palanimanickam, former Union minister of State for Finance and senior DMK leader urged the State and Union governments to announce a moratorium on repayment of crop loans for five years in the wake of Gaja cyclone. He also appealed to the State Government to bear the interest on these deferred loans of farmers.

“The relief announced by the State government for the crops would not compensate the losses suffered by the farmers. Hence the Government should reconsider the quantum of assistance for crops like Coconut”, he added. He said the relief work by the Government as been in full swing only from Tuesday.