Home States Tamil Nadu

Learn from behaviour of Kerala opposition: M Thambidurai on Cyclone Gaja relief work

Addressing media persons, Thambidurai said opposition parties in Kerala did not try to take political mileage out of the crisis but the same cannot be said about the situation in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

M Thambidurai

Deputy Lok Sabha speaker M Thambidurai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament M Thambidurai on Wednesday said opposition parties criticising cyclone relief work must learn a lesson from the way their counterparts in Kerala behaved during the floods there.

Addressing media persons, Thambidurai said opposition parties in Kerala did not try to take political mileage out of the crisis but the same cannot be said about the situation in Tamil Nadu. Asked who he thought was behind the protest by cyclone victims alleging relief measures did not reach them, Thambidurai replied, “The same man who first appreciated our relief measures and later criticized it is behind all the protests.”

Demand for moratorium on repayment of crop loans

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, S S Palanimanickam, former Union minister of State for Finance and senior DMK leader urged the State and Union governments to announce a moratorium on repayment of crop loans for five years in the wake of Gaja cyclone. He also appealed to the State Government to bear the interest on these deferred loans of farmers.

“The relief announced by the State government for the crops would not compensate the losses suffered by the farmers. Hence the Government should reconsider the quantum of assistance for crops like Coconut”, he added. He said the relief work by the Government as been in full swing only from Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp