Nilgiri Mountain Railway provides joy ride for seven at Rs 2.85 lakh

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) was fast becoming a global favourite for chartered services with the Salem Division operating its second special train service between Mettupalayam and Ooty for just seven tourists on Wednesday.

While its first such run had been for an English couple wanting to relieve their meet-cute, this time it was for a group of travellers eager to see the UNESCO heritage site. The train with three coaches has a seating capacity of 254 — 84 in First Class, 94 in Second Sitting and 75 in Second Sitting cum Luggage van. The group of English tourists booked it all for themselves for a whopping Rs 2,85,321.

While a steam locomotive was operated between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, a diesel-fired loco was operated between Coonoor and Ooty. The train departed at Mettupalayam station on 9.10 am and reached Ooty on 3.20 pm on Wednesday. The tourists and a tour organiser were the only occupants. They received a grand welcome in Mettupalayam, Coonoor and Ooty.