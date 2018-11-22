Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice issued on plea against appointment of Repco Bank chief

The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition seeking to restrain the Centre from granting approval to the appointment of R S Isabella as Managing Director of Repco Bank.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition seeking to restrain the Centre from granting approval to the appointment of R S Isabella as Managing Director of Repco Bank. Justice R Mahadevan ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and others, returnable in two weeks, while admitting a petition from S P Sreenivas, a shareholder of Repco Home Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Repco Bank, last week.

According to petitioner, the MD should be appointed by the Board of Directors with the prior approval of the Central government. He should be the officer-in-charge of the day-to-day administration of the bank.

After former MD R Varadarajan retired on February 29, 2016, Isabella was made in-charge of the post without approval of the Union government. This assignment followed a resolution dated May 10, 2016 at the 194th board meeting, the petitioner said.

 

Comments(1)

  • Naveen
    1) Varadarajan left MD of Repco Bank post in 2016 and why they did not fill up post in 2016 2) How many applications have been received for MD position in 2018 3) Why DOPT or BSRB is not involved in recruitment of MD post 4) Why share holder of repco home finance has to file case for repco bank
    7 days ago reply
