Notice issued on plea against appointment of Repco Bank chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition seeking to restrain the Centre from granting approval to the appointment of R S Isabella as Managing Director of Repco Bank. Justice R Mahadevan ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and others, returnable in two weeks, while admitting a petition from S P Sreenivas, a shareholder of Repco Home Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Repco Bank, last week.

According to petitioner, the MD should be appointed by the Board of Directors with the prior approval of the Central government. He should be the officer-in-charge of the day-to-day administration of the bank.

After former MD R Varadarajan retired on February 29, 2016, Isabella was made in-charge of the post without approval of the Union government. This assignment followed a resolution dated May 10, 2016 at the 194th board meeting, the petitioner said.