‘Postpone Forest department competitive exam in Cyclone Gaja-affected areas’

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

An uprooted tree after Cyclone Gaja blocking the road. (Photo: Antony Fernando / EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The competitive examination for the Forest Department Uniformed Services should be postponed as seven districts of the State have largely been affected by the Gaja cyclone, urged Dr S Ramadoss, founder, PMK, in a release.

“The online competitive examinations for filling the vacancies of the Tamil Nadu Forest department has been scheduled between November 25 to 30.  Conduct of the examination on the scheduled dates would affect a large number of applicants as seven districts of the state have been largely affected due to the Gaja cyclone,” observed Dr S Ramadoss.

He further said, “Around three lakh applications have been received for the examination. Of them, a large number of candidates are from cyclone-hit districts Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukkottai. Those from cyclone-hit areas have been severely affected economically and mentally. In this situation, there is no possibility for them to crack the exam. The examinations of Bharthidasan University and Anna University, which were scheduled last week, have been postponed in cyclone-hit areas. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee should postpone the competitive examinations for the welfare of Gaja cyclone-hit districts,” he urged.

Mental trauma

Those from cyclone-hit areas have been affected economically and mentally. In such a situation, they won’t be able to crack the exam, Ramadoss said

TAGS
Forest Department Uniformed Services Cyclone Gaja

Comments

