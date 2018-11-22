Home States Tamil Nadu

Quo warranto filed in Madras HC against SAU chief

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 09:58 AM

CHENNAI: A quo warranto writ petition questioning under what authority S Annamalai Premkumar, additional director in the department of rural development and panchayat raj (DRDPR), is holding the post of head of Social Audit Unit, which audits social welfare programmes, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the petition came up for hearing last week, ordered notice to the DRDPR and connected departments, returnable by November 27.

Petitioner contended that the appointment was clearly illegal and violative of the scheme of the relevant Act and rules, which clearly stated that only an independent authority should be appointed to insulate the social audit process. Appointment of Premkumar, an additional director of DRDPR, which is the implementing agency of the scheme, is illegal.

Unless the social audit structure and process is given an autonomous status from governmental control and interference, the purpose of doing social audit will be subverted, petitioner contended.

