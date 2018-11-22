Rainfall occurred at many places over Tamil Nadu

By UNI

CHENNAI: Rainfall occurred at many places over Tamilnadu at a few places over Rayalaseema and at isolated places over South interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Dry weather prevailed over Telangana, Lakshadweep, Coastal and North interior Karnataka.

Heavy rains batter Chennai, suburbs, North TN

Heavy rains battered Chennai city, suburbs and Northern districts, as the well marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu persists and was expected to bring more rainfall during the next two days.

Met office sources said the low pressure area on Thursday morning lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamilnadu with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The trough from this Cyclonic circulation to Maldives area across interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala also persists.

Under the influence of the well-marked low pressure, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls would occur over Tamilnadu and Pudducherry and isolated heavy falls over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and southern parts of Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during next 24 hours.

Moderate rain or thundershower was also likely to occur at most places over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and light to moderate rain or thundershowers were likely at a few places over South Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 48 hrs.