Tamil Nadu: Day after lover from different caste killed, girl found hanging at home

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The alleged suicide of an intermediate caste woman from Vellanguli near Ambasamudram on Wednesday, a day after her lover from another intermediate caste was murdered, has raised many questions even as the police are probing into the caste and property dispute angles in the murder of the latter.

According to sources, Radha (name changed), the lover of slain S Isakki Sankar (33), was found hanging at her house. Isakki Sankar, an employee of Kalakkad branch of District Central Cooperative Bank, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men on Tuesday morning when he was on his way back to home after taking bath at Thamirabarani river.

ALSO READ: Political parties in Tamil Nadu silent over honour killing of inter caste couple

On receiving the information on Radha’s death, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Ve Arunsakthikumar and other police officials rushed to her house and conducted a preliminary investigation. In the meantime, kith and kin of Radha have alleged that certain media reports, which carried Radha’s original name, and the inquiry conducted by police with her in connection to Isakki’s murder, drove Radha to take the extreme step.

Demanding action against the media houses and police, they opposed taking Radha’s body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. However, her body was sent to the hospital after police held talks with them.