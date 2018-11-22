Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Day after lover from different caste killed, girl found hanging at home

Radha's kin have alleged that certain media reports, which carried Radha’s original name, and the inquiry conducted by police with her in connection to Isakki’s murder, drove her to suicide.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The alleged suicide of an intermediate caste woman from Vellanguli near Ambasamudram on Wednesday, a day after her lover from another intermediate caste was murdered, has raised many questions even as the police are probing into the caste and property dispute angles in the murder of the latter.

According to sources, Radha (name changed), the lover of slain S Isakki Sankar (33), was found hanging at her house. Isakki Sankar, an employee of Kalakkad branch of District Central Cooperative Bank, was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men on Tuesday morning when he was on his way back to home after taking bath at Thamirabarani river.

ALSO READ: Political parties in Tamil Nadu silent over honour killing of inter caste couple

 

On receiving the information on Radha’s death, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Ve Arunsakthikumar and other police officials rushed to her house and conducted a preliminary investigation. In the meantime, kith and kin of Radha have alleged that certain media reports, which carried Radha’s original name, and the inquiry conducted by police with her in connection to Isakki’s murder, drove Radha to take the extreme step.

Demanding action against the media houses and police, they opposed taking Radha’s body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. However, her body was sent to the hospital after police held talks with them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
honour killing inter caste marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp