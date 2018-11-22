Tamil Nadu: Usurer held as woman kills self over harassment

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 31-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly over usury harassment on Wednesday. Sources said that the deceased Mythili (31), and her husband Mani (38), a worker at private dyeing unit in Tirupur, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from one Palani, the usurer, at high-interest last year. They were earlier informed to pay an interest of Rs 12,000. But Palani later demanded Rs 70,000 as interest and threatened of dire consequence if she failed to repay it, said Mythili’s mother Rajeshwari.

“On Tuesday, he stormed into Mythili’s home when she was alone and threatened to cause harm to her life and that of her children. Following this, Mythili contacted us and told that she was scared. Despite us consoling her, she hanged herself out of stress and humiliation,” said Rajeshwari.

On Wednesday, the B1 Police recovered the body and began a probe.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.