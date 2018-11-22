Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Usurer held as woman kills self over harassment

Sources said that the deceased Mythili (31), and her husband Mani (38), a worker at private dyeing unit in Tirupur, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from one Palani, the usurer, at high-interest last year.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 31-year-old woman committed suicide allegedly over usury harassment on Wednesday. Sources said that the deceased Mythili (31), and her husband Mani (38), a worker at private dyeing unit in Tirupur, had borrowed Rs 10,000 from one Palani, the usurer, at high-interest last year. They were earlier informed to pay an interest of Rs 12,000. But Palani later demanded Rs 70,000 as interest and threatened of dire consequence if she failed to repay it, said Mythili’s mother Rajeshwari.   

“On Tuesday, he stormed into Mythili’s home when she was alone and threatened to cause harm to her life and that of her children. Following this, Mythili contacted us and told that she was scared. Despite us consoling her, she hanged herself out of stress and humiliation,” said Rajeshwari.

On Wednesday, the B1 Police recovered the body and began a probe.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
usury loan shark suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp