TN Governor visits Gaja-hit Nagapattinam, consoles people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the cyclone Gaja-affected Nagapattinam district on Wednesday. According to a release, the Governor visited 13 villages including Velankkani, Poovaithadi, Kaameshwaram and Pudupalli. He visited relief camps in these villages and enquired with people about the devastation. Overseeing damaged houses, broken electric posts and fallen trees in these villages, he consoled the affected people.

Minister O S Manian and other senior officials accompanied the Governor. The Governor also tasted the food cooked at a mass kitchen at a village and visited medical camps. He instructed the officials to maintain the quality of food.

The Governor, who is also Tamil Nadu president of the Indian Red Cross Society, distributed relief materials brought by the society to over 4,500 families, which were worth Rs one crore. He distributed tarpaulins, rice, pulses, oil, drinking water bottles and blankets to the affected people.