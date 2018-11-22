Home States Tamil Nadu

Two persons kill selves in different incidents in Chennai, Kancheepuram

Two persons killed themselves in different incidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons killed themselves in different incidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Tuesday. Police said J Jayashree (26) of Kasimedu was married to B Saravanan (28) from Adyar two years ago. The couple had problems as Saravanan and his family allegedly demanded more dowry.

Upset, she complained to her parents and while the two families were having talks for the past few days, Jayashree, who gave birth to a child 15 days back, killed herself in her room. She left a suicide note accusing her in-laws and her husband. Police have registered a case and arrested Saravanan, his father Balakrishnan and  mother Padmini.

Loganathan (19) of Urapakkam in Kancheepuram district was studying in a government college.  As he failed in his exams he allegedly committed suicide. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha helpline.

Man robbed by 4-member gang

Chennai: A four-member gang allegedly attacked a 25-year-old man and snatched his cell phone at Maduravoyal on Tuesday night. Police said, Rohit,  a resident of Valsarvakkam, works at a private firm. “On Tuesday,  around 10 pm, he was returning home on his two-wheeler near Alapakkam near Maduravoyal when a four member-gang intercepted him. The men allegedly attacked him and snatched his cell phone,” said a police source. 

