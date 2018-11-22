Home States Tamil Nadu

UGC's rule on distance education programme creates confusion in Tamil Nadu

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has said that no course other than the ones on the UGC website list would be recognised and a candidate who studies unrecognised courses cannot claim any benefit.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office (File photo | PTI)

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: No retrospective or ex-post facto recognition to any course offered through open and distance learning mode will be granted under any circumstances, informed the University Grants Commission. This has created confusion, as many State universities continued to offer distance education programme even without recognition.

The University Grants Commission formulated a separate regulation for open and distance education courses in 2017 and said that only those universities that had a National Assessment and Accreditation Council score of 3.26 or higher can offer distance education programmes.

Many State universities, including Bharathiar University, obtained a stay order from Madras High Court against this particular UGC regulation and continued to offer the courses. Following this, the UGC amended its regulation and said that the universities can submit an undertaking that they will get a NAAC score of 3.26 before the end of academic session July 2019-June 2020. Universities have not submitted the undertaking and got recognition.

Now, the UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has said that no course other than the ones on the UGC website list would be recognised and a candidate who studies unrecognised courses cannot claim any benefit. The UGC has also warned that if any deviation by was noticed, the same would entail not only withdrawal of permission or recognition for such ODL courses but also for other courses offered by the institutions, on regular and conventional mode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University Grants Commission distance education UGC

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jose
    Many professors got MBA through distance Education and they are working in Deemed-to-be Universities across the country. Even those professors got PhD and guiding the research candidates.
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp