‘Young coconut trees which fell during Cyclone Gaja can be revived’

CHENNAI: Even as the number of coconut trees which fell to Cyclone Gaja crossed 31 lakh and enumeration is still going on, a few in the know of coconut growing say that young trees whose roots are partially damaged can be revived. Already, they are conducting demonstrations in certain parts of delta districts on how to do it.

P Balasubramanian, founder, Sakthi Agri Clinic functioning from Mettupalayam, who is engaged in supplying organic inputs for all types of crops and technical solutions to agricultural issues, told Express “We can revive the young trees - upto 10-years-old if they have fallen with their roots. But broken trees cannot be revived. The tree has fallen all of a sudden due to wind and one cannot exactly estimate the damage caused to the stem of the tree. The revival of the tree depends on the damage caused to the stem. So, the success rate could be around 50 per cent.”

Pointing out that for trees above 10 years the success rate will be very less, he said “We have already revived many trees this way during the past few years. It is not an invention. It has been practised for a long time. For a tree, a minimum of 10,000 to one lakh roots would support. It will take at least two years for the revived trees to bear coconuts. In some places, the trees have fallen with minimal damage to the shoot. These trees can also be saved. People have transported well grown tree to Saudi Arabia and they are being grown there successfully now. Coconut growers can give a chance for these young trees to regrow because if they want to grow a new tree, it would take at least six years,” he pointed out.

On the expenditure involved in the revival process, he said excavators should be used at least for half-an-hour to erect the tree and at least four workers would be required for assistance. Balasubramanian had already demonstrated how to revive fallen trees in areas near Orathanadu and farmers had taken video of this.

However, VC Selvam (70), founder of Thiruvaiyaru Coconut Research Centre, has a slightly different view on the age of the tree. He says up to five or six-year-old tree could be revived. On the process for revival of the fallen tree, Selvam says: “Using an excavator, the tree should be erected at 70 to 80 degree slope with some props as temporary support. The tree to be revived should not be made to stand vertically because there are chances that the roots get damaged further. Unnecessary portion in the head portion of the tree, including coconuts and the inflorescence should be removed before the revival attempt. VS Mix, an organic powder can be sprayed mixed with water around the tree to repair the damage done to the stem of the tree. Within six months, the roots will get strengthened and the revival would be complete.”

On this revival effort, a top official in the horticulture department said “Even if the success rate is 20 to 30 per cent, it would be a welcome move. The government can help in offering bio-manuring for the revival of the fallen trees.”

The official also points out that there are practical difficulties in this attempt. Since numerous trees have fallen in many places, the revival efforts would need equipment and manpower. That much number of equipment cannot be moved into coconut groves.

“If wherewithal is available, there is nothing wrong in attempting to revive the young trees. But making a huge investment is not advisable. The life of the tree can be expanded for some more years but one cannot assure the same yield as compared to the normal trees.”