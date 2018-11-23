Home States Tamil Nadu

Four women staying in cyclone relief camp killed in accident in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

The women along with a man were trying to cross the road when the incident took place.

Published: 23rd November 2018 03:09 PM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Four women, who were staying in a cyclone relief camp near Thalainayar in this district, were killed after being hit by a speeding van at Neermulai village on Friday, police said.

The women along with a man were trying to cross the road when the incident took place.

The man was injured and has been admitted to a hospital.

The victims were from Thalainayar.

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai.

It left behind a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam district and also in several other districts.

Several thousand people have been lodged in relief camps in Nagapattinam, one of the worst affected districts.

Cyclone Gaja relief camp road accident Neermulai village

