Four women staying in cyclone relief camp killed in accident in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Four women, who were staying in a cyclone relief camp near Thalainayar in this district, were killed after being hit by a speeding van at Neermulai village on Friday, police said.
The women along with a man were trying to cross the road when the incident took place.
The man was injured and has been admitted to a hospital.
The victims were from Thalainayar.
Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai.
It left behind a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam district and also in several other districts.
Several thousand people have been lodged in relief camps in Nagapattinam, one of the worst affected districts.