Heavy rain likely in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, says MET

By PTI

CHENNAI: Isolated places in southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rainfall, while Chennai may see cloudy skies and light rain in the next 24 hours, a Met official said Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre S Balachandran said the low-pressure that lay over southwest Bay of Bengal has weakened.

However, heavy rain is likely in isolated places in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, and neighbouring Puducherry, he said.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in south coastal Tamil Nadu, a bulletin said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures forecast for Chennai were 31 degree and 25 degree Celsius respectively, it said.