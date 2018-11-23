Majority of damaged utilities restored: Tangedco

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After carrying out restoration works in districts that were severely affected by cyclone ‘Gaja’ cyclone, Tangedco, in a release, said 10,68,589 electricity connections have been fully restored in the corporation limits of Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Dindigul.

Additionally, in municipalities of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Tiruchy , Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Cuddalore districts, 9, 55,669 connections have been restored. In village panchayats of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Tiruchy, Karur, Dindigul, Cuddalore and Madurai districts 9, 98,762 connections have been restored to normalcy. “In corporations, 100 per cent and in municipalities 95 per cent of electricity supply has been restored. By Friday afternoon, the remaining connections will also be given.

As villages were the worst hit, restoration work is still under progress.

In a week’s time supply will resume,” said a Tangedco official. Out of the 1,09,031 high voltage poles that were damaged, 24,765 have been repaired, the release said. Similarly, out of 933 distribution transformers that were affected, 203 have been restored. “201 sub-stations were damaged. Out of this, 170 have been repaired completely.

Governor Purohit appreciates efforts

Thanjavur/Tiruvarur: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday visited cyclone affected areas in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts. He inspected damaged houses, uprooted trees, electric poles, electrical transformers in areas including Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Muthupettai, Tiruthuraipoondi, Vilakkudi, Karuvangulam. At Karuvangulam, he lauded the work of TANGEDCO workers who were repairing the high tension power line tower. At Seri and Kottur villages, he consoled people who lost houses. He also visited a relief camp in Vilakkudi.