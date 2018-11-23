Oppn spreading  wrong info on relief works: CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the opposition parties of giving wrong information about the relief assistance being given to the people affected by Cyclone Gaja and compared the present assistance being given with that given during the previous DMK regime.

Palaniswami, answering queries of reporters at New Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister, said that during the DMK regime, after Cyclone Nisha in 2008, only `2 lakh was given for loss of life, `10,000 was given for each cattle killed while only `1,000 was given for each goat killed. Similar solatium was given when Cyclone Jal struck in 2010, he said.

However, now the relief assistance had been increased manifold, he added.

Asked why he chose to conduct an aerial survey of affected places, Palaniswami said, “Because of aerial survey, we have covered more ground and clearly saw the devastation caused by the cyclone. The helicopter flew at lower heights at many areas to take photographs of the damage, which have been submitted to the Centre now. The aerial survey was done in all seriousness,” he said.

“Opposition leaders go to a few areas affected by the cyclone and return home. But the role of the government is different. It has to engage itself in all-round relief and restoration works,” the CM added.

Good workforce

The Chief Minister said that the State had one of the best educated and skilled workforces in the country, which helped it achieve growth