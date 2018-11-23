Stalin slams J&K Governor  for dissolving Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : DMK president M K Stalin has slammed the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir for having dissolving the state Assembly. “I express my condemnation of Satyapal Malik, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who dissolved the Assembly of the state. He dissolved the House soon after Mehbooba Mufti (former CM of J&K) handed over a letter to the Governor for forming government, not inviting her to form government,” he said in a release here on Thursday.

Saying that the Governor’s decision was against the Supreme Court verdict delivered in the S R Bommai case, Stalin said that it was also against the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission constituted to examine the Centre-State relationship. There is no need to prove a party’s majority in the Raj Bhavan, which can be proved only in the Assembly, the DMK chief said.