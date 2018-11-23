Tamil Nadu: Nine cops hurt as their van overturns in Thanjavur

By PTI

THANJAVUR: Nine policemen were injured Friday when the van in which they were travelling to join the convoy of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam overturned near Orathanadu in the district, police said.

The armed reserve police personnel were proceeding in a van from Thanjavur to Aladikkimolai to join the deputy chief minister's convoy when it overturned at Ammamuthukula near Orathanadu, police added.

Panneerselvam is touring cyclone-affected areas in Thanjavur district.

Cyclone Gaja had crossed the state's coast last week, leaving a trail of destruction in several districts including Thanjavur.

The injured policemen were being treated at the government hospital in Orathanadu.