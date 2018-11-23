Home States Tamil Nadu

Vedaranyam tahsildar assaulted

As it approached a feeding centre, the vehicle was intercepted and mobbed by people in a relief camp, and materials were allegedly snatched.

Published: 23rd November 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:07 AM

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM : The tahsildar of Vedaranyam was allegedly assaulted late Wednesday night by some members of the public when he went to inquire about charges of food materials being snatched from relief workers.Sources said a vehicle carrying food to cook for the next day was passing through Periyakuthagai village in Vedarnyam taluk in Nagapattinam district around 11 am on Wednesday.

As it approached a feeding centre, the vehicle was intercepted and mobbed by people in a relief camp, and materials were allegedly snatched. The public also allegedly beat the driver. Workers called Vedaranyam Tahsildar M Sridhar to the spot. Sridhar too was allegedly assaulted on arrival. “I have complained to the police... I do not have more comments on it,” he said. 

Vettaikaraniruppu police filed cases against unknown assailants under various IPC sections related to rioting, assault and preventing public servants from discharging their duties. . Further probe is on.

The snatched materials were allegedly taken by the assailants for their own use. The tahsildar and the other relief workers were also allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and threatened. The cyclone-affected people have turned unruly in parts of Nagai.Some government staff held a brief demonstration at the collectorate, in solidarity with the tahsildar on Thursday.

