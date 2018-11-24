Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja: Central team to begin damage evaluation from Saturday

On Sunday too, the team will continue assessment in other districts and on Monday afternoon, it will have a wrap-up meeting with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan before leaving for New Delhi.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Central team, led by Daniel E Richard, Joint Secretary for Union Home Affairs, which is scheduled to begin an assessment of damage caused by Cyclone Gaja in 12 districts from Saturday, arrived here on Friday night. The seven-member team will have detailed discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday morning and then leave for Tiruchy.  

From there, the team will inspect the affected areas in Pudukottai district. On Sunday too, the team will continue assessment in other districts and on Monday afternoon, it will have a wrap-up meeting with Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan before leaving for New Delhi.

The other members of the central team are: RB Kaul, Consultant, Union Ministry of Finance, BK Srivastava, Director in charge, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Hyderabad, Manik Chandra Pandit, Deputy Secretary, Union Ministry of Rural Development, Vandana Singhal, Chief Engineer, Union Ministry of Power, J Harsha, Director, Union Ministry of Water Resources, Chennai and R Ellavarasan, Superintending Engineer, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chennai.

Three-day visit
The seven-member team will begin the visit with a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister. After visiting different districts affected by the cyclone, the team will meet the Chief Secretary on Monday before leaving for Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Gaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp