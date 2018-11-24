Cyclone Gaja: EPS, OPS urge party cadre to send relief materials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday appealed to the party functionaries and cadre to send relief materials generously to the cyclone-affected areas immediately.

In a joint statement here, both leaders said all ministers and government employees had already been engaged in relief works round the clock and the AIADMK cadre were helping the affected people.

To regulate the supply of relief materials from the AIADMK cadre, the party districts in the entire State have been segregated into six groups and the functionaries should send the relief materials to the affected districts.