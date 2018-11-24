Madras HC issues notice on one more plea for proper Cyclone Gaja loss assessment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice on another PIL petition praying for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to assess forthwith the damage caused to the property, crops and livestock of the people in all villages in the delta districts, which were devastated by Cyclone Gaja on November 16 and 17 last and grant suitable compensation.

The interim prayer of petitioner M Vellaisamy of Korattur was to restore forthwith the electricity supply in all villages in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai and distribute the relief materials on a war-footing.

The petitioner also urged the court to constitute a panel to assess and report the quantum of damage caused to the property, people, trees and livestock. The compensation, announced by the Chief Minister, may not be enough, considering the extent of damage caused in the four delta districts, petitioner contended. The bench clubbed the plea with other similar petitions and posted them for hearing on November 29.

Contribution pours in for restoration works

Chennai: Contributions to the restoration works being undertaken in the districts affected by cyclone Gaja were made on Friday too. Industrialists, political leaders and actors called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and handed over their donations to the relief fund. Legend Saravanan, chairman of Legend Saravana Stores and MV Muthuramalingam, chairman, Velammal Educational Trust have contributed `one crore each while VCK president Thol Thirumavalvan and party’s general secretary D Ravikumar contributed `10 lakh on behalf of their party. Similarly, VV Rajan Chellappa, MLA and secretary, AIADMK’s Madurai urban district, on Friday, handed over a cheque for `10 lakh to the CM. Actor Vivek contributed rupees five lakh to the restoration works.

PM urged to visit cyclone-hit regions

Chennai: To make the government machinery work faster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit cyclone-affected districts in Tamil Nadu, said actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Appealing to people to help the cyclone-affected victims in the delta region, Kamal said that ongoing relief activities should not be a mere fire-fighting exercise, but should be a long-drawn one.

